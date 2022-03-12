Ukrainian students and staffers at Kansas State University are trying to stay connected to their loved ones as they worry about their safety during the Russian invasion.
K-State graduate student Volodymyr Kavetskyi helped organize a candlelight vigil for his home country on March 1 to draw attention to the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin is targeting civilians in Ukraine.
By the time the vigil happened, Volodymyr’s family was already forced to flee its home land.
Sergiy Kavetskyi, Volodymyr’s father, said via Zoom the family escaped from the capital city of Kyiv on the first day of the invasion, Feb. 23. They are now safe in Romania, to the west of Ukraine, although Sergiy said he has “mixed emotions” about that.
“I’m really fine compared to many of our people,” Sergiy said. “The invasion was difficult to accept by heart and by brain.”
Sergiy said his family drove 12 to 14 hours to escape Kyiv, at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour, or about 12 miles per hour.
“We’re lucky because other people drove for longer than we did,” he said. “It was like a bad dream, or just like in an apocalypse movie.”
Volodymyr said two months ago many people in Ukraine and around the world were saying the Russian invasion was “just a scam.”
“It’s a country where every 70 years or so a disaster happens,” Volodymyr said. “Most people couldn’t believe such a scenario is possible, but it happened.”
On Friday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country had reached a “strategic turning point” in the conflict, as Russian forces appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on Kyiv. At least 1,500 people died from Russian shelling in the southern city of Mariupol after a 12-day siege. Hundreds of thousands of people are left without food, water, or electricity. The port to the Black Sea is now completely surrounded by Russian naval forces, and Ukrainian officials are accusing Russia of deliberately preventing civilians from escaping and humanitarian convoys from entering.
Reuters reports at least 13,000 deaths, including civilians, since the invasion began about two weeks ago. Russian president Vladimir Putin amassed troops and military equipment along Russia’s border with Ukraine starting in December. Talks between the two nations took place this past week but quickly dissolved with no resolution.
Anton Yurchenko is Volodymyr Kavetskyi’s cousin. Yurchenko, 18, spoke to The Mercury via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Ukraine time Wednesday, or 3:30 a.m. in Kansas.
“So, at like 4 a.m. (on Feb. 23), the Russians attacked Ukraine, and by 5 a.m. we were already in the car driving from Kyiv to western Ukraine,” Yurchenko said. “The traffic was terrible.”
Yurchenko graduated from high school last year and was enrolled at Kyiv National University to study computer science.
“(The university) doesn’t function now,” Yurchenko said. “It’s an unplanned holiday, if you will. We hope to restart our educational process in Ukraine at the nearest time, but I’m not sure when that’s going to happen.”
Yurchenko said people are carrying on with their daily lives amid the rocket blasts and air defense sirens.
“Everyone is continuing their learning or studying, but people can’t afford to stop doing everything,” Yurchenko said. “War is war, but life is life.”
K-State senior auditor Olga Volok also helped organize the March 1 candlelight vigil for her home country of Ukraine. She said her loved ones are alive, and they keep in touch daily. She said her family members who live in western Ukraine report hearing sirens a couple of times a day.
“They usually go to the basement for shelter,” Volok said. “My cousin helps with territorial defense. Western Ukraine is a little quieter than other parts of the country.”
Volok said her half-sister lives in central Ukraine and reports “being shelled every day.”
“It’s scary,” Volok said. “But they are also staying put and doing whatever they can to help defend their land.”
The Ukrainian military gave civilians weapons and combat training to prepare for the invasion. Many residents, like Volok’s cousin, joined the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force to help fight for their country. Volok said her half-sister and others helped gather sand bags to fortify their location.
“It’s hard to get a lot of information because they don’t have too much time for talking,” Volok said. “I’m grateful that they have internet and we’re able to hear each other, even for a couple of minutes.”
Sergiy Kavetskyi said examples of Ukrainian people fighting back — like farmers towing away crippled Russian tanks — inspire confidence and hope that the conflict will end sooner than later.
“I’m hoping for a solution, I’m hoping for peace and for us to not be defeated,” Kavetskyi said. “We’re doing the best we can.”
More information on how to help Ukraine can be found at linktr.ee/razomforukraine.