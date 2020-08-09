Getting students back in classrooms with face-to-face instruction this fall is imperative, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall said.
Marshall, who recently secured his party’s nomination in the Kansas Republican race for U.S. Senate during the primary election, spoke with the Mercury by phone Friday about on school reopenings and the stalemate among U.S. senators over coronavirus relief aid.
The former practicing physician said he thinks the benefits of in-person education outweigh the risks.
“I think schools and teaching are absolutely essential,” he said. “Every day as a doctor, I would weigh the benefits and risks of a treatment plan. Thinking about the benefits of sending our kids back to school is No. 1, the quality of education itself. We pride ourselves in Kansas for having the best public education and private education system in the world, and we want to maintain that. I think a big part of that is face-to-face exposure with quality teachers and motivated students.”
Marshall also said social development and teaching soft skills like leadership and collaboration are not as easy to translate online, and schools may help provide relief from stressors at home.
Marshall reiterated that determining mandates and enforcement of coronavirus-related restrictions should be kept to the local government level.
“I think each county is different, each state is different,” he said. “... I have full faith (in local school leaders) that they’re going to make decisions that are best, and I think we have to be prepared. If we see a further uptick in the virus, maybe we have to shut it down for a week or two. It’s hard to predict the future.”
Local health and school officials, meanwhile, are preparing for an inevitable rise in cases as students may be returning from all over the country by coming up with precautions, from delaying the school year start date to having less students in a classroom, to mitigate that number.
The Riley County Health Department reported on Friday 12 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the county’s active cases to 121 and total to 477.
Marshall said he is hopeful there will be a vaccine available to distribute to vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with underlying health problems in the fall and possibly the general public by the new year.
He said he also is optimistic because of the ability of American doctors and nurses treating those with COVID-19.
As schools grapple with reopening safely, national leaders are likewise locked on discussions related to a coronavirus relief package in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump on Friday issued four executive orders to extend aid after Senate Democrats and Republicans could not reach a mutual deal.
The orders would include providing people an additional $400, instead of $600, each week in unemployment benefits, suspending payments on some students loans for the rest of the year and protecting renters from being evicted.
Marshall criticized Democratic leadership for what he said is stalling negotiations during a presidential election year. He advocated for a reduced unemployment bonus from the $600 the federal government had been distributing and liability protection for employers against lawsuits.
“I think we have to be able to put the American people ahead of politics,” Marshall said.