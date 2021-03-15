Two more Riley County women who tested positive for the coronavirus have died.
A 69-year-old woman and 80-year-old woman both died March 10. The 69-year-old woman tested positive on Jan. 7 and the 80-year-old women tested positive on Jan. 19. The deaths brings the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the county to 35.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi did not have the locations of where the women lived before they died.
Riley County on Monday recorded nine new cases of the coronavirus since last Wednesday. An additional 14 people recovered. Riley County does not release data on Fridays.
The county has reported 6,252 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic started in March. Of those, 53 were active and 6,164 had recovered, as of Monday.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for two positive patients on Monday.
This week, the Riley County Health Department plans to administer first doses to people in Phase 2, which includes high-contact critical workers. RCHD will vaccinate people who need their second dose on Thursday.
As of Monday, the health department has fully vaccinated 6,036 people and an additional 5,824 people with their first dose.