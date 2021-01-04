Two more Riley County men who tested positive for the coronavirus have died.
A 79-year-old man and an 82-year-old man died last week at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, officials said Monday morning. The 79-year-old tested positive for the virus Dec. 16 and died Dec. 30. The 82-year-old tested positive Dec. 30 and died Saturday. This brings the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the county to 22.
Riley County on Monday recorded 116 new cases of the coronavirus since last Wednesday. An additional 184 people recovered from the virus, officials said.
The county has reported 5,033 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic started in March. Of those, 283 are active and 4,728 have recovered.
There were 14 positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus at the hospital in Manhattan, as of Monday. Four of the positive patients were in the intensive care unit.
The health department will not release additional information about the two patients who died, said Hali Rowland, temporary public information officer for Riley County. The Riley County Commission on Monday approved a contract with Rowland for services until Jan. 15. She replaces Vivienne Uccello, city public information officer, until the county’s new public information officer starts later this month.
Riley County Commissioner John Ford on Monday asked Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, about a person who tested positive for the coronavirus one day after receiving a vaccination.
“I don’t know that there’s anything that needs to be said about that right now,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said the health department is monitoring this person. Neither Gibbs nor Ford revealed additional information about the person’s identity.
Gibbs said the county may receive another shipment of vaccinations this week.
The health department is currently working to give both vaccine doses to the first phase of recipients, following the plan by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Phase 1 includes staff at the health department, hospitals, long-term facilities, emergency medical services and urgent care facilities, according to KDHE.
The health department does not know when phase 2 will begin. Phase 2 includes healthcare, first responders and those in critical infrastructure. Priority also goes to primary care offices and respiratory therapy. Priority 2 under Phase 2 includes surgical and radiological staff. Priority three is physical therapy offices while priority four is optometrist and dental offices. Priority 5 includes pediatric, chiropractic and acupuncture staff. This section also includes K-12 education personnel, such as teachers, bus drivers and staff members, licensed childcare providers, pre-schoolers, frontline behavioral health and social services as well as public transportation.
Since last Wednesday, Kansas added 8,884 new cases, 195 hospitalizations and 156 deaths statewide, according to KDHE. Since the start of the pandemic, KDHE has reported a total of 231,317 cases, 6,955 hospitalizations and 2,897 deaths.
Geary County’s cases increased by 31 Monday for a total of 1,872. Pottawatomie County saw an increase of 27 since Wednesday for a total of 1,178.