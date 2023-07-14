Two people transported to Via Christi following a rear-end crash Staff reports Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a car crash.Police responded to a call at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersections of North Manhattan and Kimball avenues.Officers reported a 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by Danyel Lane, 19, of Manhattan, rear-ending a 2020 Nissan Sentra driven by William Modesitt, 34, of Manhattan.Lane and car passenger, Brooklynn Grogg, 20, of Manhattan, were transported to Via Christi for treatment of a broken wrist and hand bones.Law enforcement officers issued Lane a citation for inattentive driving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section India: Record-Breaking Yamuna River Water Level Causes Flooding Across Delhi 2 B 7/14 -- Lisa Marie Presley Died of Common Complication of Weight-Loss Surgery Bridging the gap: Chicago sports program unites migrants and residents Latest News School teachers continue leading in communities as they infiltrate summer occupations City Commission to consider $2.94 million contract THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, Day of the Cowboy, Midfest and more Im-press-ive | Second printing press arrives in Mercury building Club news for July 15, 2023 Phillips named county budget officer Kansas wheat harvest wrapping up ahead of more potential wet weather Two people transported to Via Christi following a rear-end crash Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMia Khalifa felt ‘like a princess’ at Paris Fashion WeekOUR NEIGHBORS | Former MLB first round draft pick helps shape Manhattan baseball talentI WONDER | What happened to the Dillons mural?Subs-N-Such to close temporarily, seek new locationCity commission suggests stricter use of city logos after Pride Month postsCity commission to publish rate that would mean 9.45% property tax increaseCity commission declares Johnny Kaw as public domainTwo people transported to Via Christi following a rear-end crashFROM THE PUBLISHER | The "For-Rent" ColiseumK-State football picked 2nd in preseason poll Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Reader's Choice Jun 30, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.