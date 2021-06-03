Two of the incumbents on the Manhattan-Ogden school board spoke Wednesday about why they're not running for re-election.
Board president Jurdene Coleman said she decided not to run for re-election because she is nearing the end of her doctoral studies and wants to focus on completing her dissertation.
"It was not an easy decision by any means, but this is a daunting task, and I want to give 100% to becoming Dr. Coleman," she said.
Coleman said she hopes the district will "continue to grow and flourish." She said with a larger selection of candidates, "the community will ask each of them to speak to how their platforms and desires for board service align with the district strategic plan."
Fellow board member Katrina Lewison said she is honored to serve on the board, and she plans to continue to serve the district and the community "even if it is not from the board table."
"Public service is extremely important to me and is a value I want to continue to demonstrate to my children," Lewison said.
There are 10 candidates running for three open school board seats. Incumbent board member Karla Hagemeister is seeking re-election this year.
The other board candidates are:
- Bill Spiegel
- Betty Mattingly-Ebert
- Teresa Parks
- Jennifer Chua
- Kevin Harms
- Carl Treece
- Christine Weixelman
- Steven Ruzzin
- Jayme Morris-Hardeman
With 10 candidates in the race, a primary election will take place to whittle the field down to six for the general election Nov. 2. Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said the last time a primary election happened for the district was February 1995 when 10 candidates ran.
The primary will be Tuesday, Aug. 3. Elections for the school district are non-partisan.