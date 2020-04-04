Riley County has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 11, but there is still no evidence of community spread, officials announced Saturday.
The two cases, both travel-related, are two men: a 19-year-old student at K-State, and a 33-year-old man, public health officer Julie Gibbs said.
The K-State student had gone to New Jersey, and when he returned, he began to self-isolate himself in his Marlatt Hall suite. When he reported his symptoms to Lafene Health Center, he was tested March 23, and university officials moved him into isolation in a Jardine Complex apartment.
The older man had been to Kentucky for work-related reasons, and when he returned and began exhibiting symptoms, he contacted his health provider and was tested March 27. The man, now symptom-free, has been quarantined with his family in their home.
Both men remain in contact with local health officials. Gibbs said the Riley County Health Department is monitoring 22 people, with officials awaiting the results of 28 tests.
In Kansas, most cases are in the 24-74 age range, with the majority of cases in their 50s. Cases in Kansas jumped 78 cases to 698 Saturday, with four new deaths contributing to a total of 21 for the state.
Locally, the median age is 36 and mostly males, Gibbs said. Two cases of the virus who were previously hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi have now been released.
All cases locally have been connected to travel to the Kansas City area or outside of the state, although Gibbs noted that it is only a matter of time before the county starts to see community spread.
Gibbs said the Centers for Disease Control now recommends that individuals wear cloth-based face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are hard to maintain, as evidence shows that a significant portion of the population might be carriers of the coronavirus without showing symptoms. Gibbs said the health department and CDC both provide online guidance on how to make homemade masks.
Riley County Police Department assistant director Kurt Moldrup said businesses have largely been compliant with the stay-at-home order, and in a few cases where officers have received reports of businesses violating the order, they’ve also successfully visited with the businesses in requesting that they stop operations.
Gibbs said while she can understand individuals wanting to host public events like evening cruises, she discourages any non-essential reason for individuals to leave their homes, per the ‘stay-at-home’ order.