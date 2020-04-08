Two more confirmations brought the total of Riley County coronavirus cases to 19 as of noon Wednesday.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs confirmed the two new cases with The Mercury Wednesday afternoon. She also said five people here have recovered from the virus.
Gibbs did not release any other information on the two new cases.
Vivienne Uccello, lead public information officer, said local clinics “are testing about twice as many people this week as last week.”
Local health officials Tuesday confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Riley County. One of those cases was related to travel, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. Gibbs said Tuesday afternoon that officials are “still seeking further information” on the other new cases. It was not clear if the others announced Tuesday involved travel, or whether the individuals had contracted the virus here.
Officials indicated earlier this week that the virus is spreading within the community because at least one positive cases involved a person who caught the virus locally.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for more information.