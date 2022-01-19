Two more Riley County residents died after testing positive for COVID-19, while COVID positive rates continue to rise ahead of the expected omicron variant peak.
A 68-year-old unvaccinated man died on Saturday after testing positive for COVID on Jan. 7, according to a written statement from Riley County. Additionally, a 98-year-old unvaccinated woman died on Friday after testing positive on Jan. 10, bringing the Riley County death total to 70.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Wednedsay was caring for 19 COVID-positive patients. Five patients, four of whom were unvaccinated, were in the Intensive Care Unit, and four were on ventilators. Of the other 14 patients, eight were unvaccinated.
Since the last report on Jan. 12, Riley County health officials have identified 636 new COVID and 595 recoveries. Riley County on Wedneday had 1,056 active cases. The county’s two-week percent positive rate increased from 20.19% to 22.52%.
“We have not yet seen the peak of the omicron surge, but we hope it will happen in the next week or two,” Riley County health director Julie Gibbs said.
Since Jan. 1, the county has identified 1,653 new cases, making up 15% of COVID cases since the pandemic’s start.
The health department is having a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Manhattan Town Center in Suite 660 (located across from Foot Locker). The Pfizer vaccine will be available to residents 12 or older. The Moderna vaccine will be available to residents 18 or older; residents can get their first, second, or booster shots at the clinic. Appointments are required to attend the clinic. Resident can schedule their appointment on the Riley County website.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) drive-through testing will be closed Thursday because of the extreme cold. Testing will move to Pottorff Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 1710 Avery Ave., in CiCo Park.
On Tuesday, KDHE said it would end contact tracing starting Feb. 1 and authorized all Kansas school districts to end contract tracing for at least 30 days because the volume of COVID-19 cases is more than staff members can process.
“Like many other counties in Kansas, Riley County has officially adopted the updated KDHE guidelines and recommendation to end contact tracing at schools,” Gibbs said. “As the COVID response evolves, we will continue to do everything we can to provide service, support, and guidance to the community.”
The county advises that results from the KDHE testing site take seven days to process because of the high volume testing.
“Whether you are able to access testing or not, please stay home if you are sick,” Gibbs said. “Thankfully, most people who get omicron have mild cases and feel better after several days. Anytime you are sick, you should rest, drink plenty of fluids, and stay away from others as much as possible.”