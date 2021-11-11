Two Riley County residents died this past weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Riley County Health Department on Wednesday announced the deaths, which brought the total number of COVID-related death in the county to 62.
Health officials said an unvaccinated 61-year-old woman died Friday at Ascension Via Christi Hospital after testing positive Oct. 20, and a fully vaccinated 82-year-old man died Sunday after testing positive Nov. 1.
Riley County also identified 120 new coronavirus cases since Nov. 3. This was nearly triple the total from the previous week, when the comparable figure was 41.
This was the first increase of more than 100 cases since Sept. 22, when the county reported 116 cases in a week.
The rate of positive tests also increased. From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, the county had a 5.2% positive test rate. From Oct. 24-30, the county's rate was 3.1%.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the health department attributes the increase in cases to parties and other social events around Halloween. Massimi said the department also expects to see increased numbers as family and friends prepare to gather for Thanksgiving and Christmas events.
"We do expect with the holidays coming up that we'll have an upward trend," Massimi said.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has reported 8,258 coronavirus cases. Of those, 135 were active, as of Wednesday.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for five COVID patients, as of Wednesday. Four patients, one of whom was fully vaccinated were on the medical floor. One unvaccinated patient was in the intensive care unit.
State, area data
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 2,857 new cases, 75 hospitalizations and 79 new deaths since Monday.
The state has confirmed 445,089 cases, 15,200 hospitalizations and 6,613 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Pottawatomie County on Wednesday reported 46 new cases since Monday for a total of 2,935, according to KDHE.
Geary County reported 36 new cases since Monday for a total of 4,864, according to KDHE.