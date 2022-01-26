Two more Riley County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, and the health department has identified nearly 900 new cases in a week.
Riley County health officials said Wednesday that a fully vaccinated and boosted 75-year-old man died Monday from COVID-19 after testing positive on Jan. 14. Additionally, an unvaccinated, 70-year-old man died on Tuesday after testing positive on Jan. 2, bringing Riley County COVID-related death total to 72.
The health department confirmed 898 new COVID cases since its last report on Jan. 19. This is the second-highest increase in a single week, behind 1,202 reported on Jan. 12. That total included some delayed results from facilities over the holidays.
The two-week rate of positive tests continues to climb. Since the previous report, the rate rose from 22.52% to 24.06%.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital had 11 COVID-positive patients with four in the intensive care unit, and one on a ventilator.
“New variants are on the horizon, and the virus will likely be a part of our lives for a long time to come,” Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said.
Gibbs told the Riley County Commission at its meeting Monday that she hoped this week would represent the peak of the omicron surge in the area.
Gibbs said the best advice she can give is for people to get vaccinated, follow doctor’s recommendations and take care of their health.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has reported 11,906 COVID cases.
The Riley County Health Department will continue to provide COVID and flu vaccines by appointment. Call 785-565-6560 to schedule an appointment. Health department nurses can offer COVID and flu vaccine clinics on-site in collaboration with businesses, organization managers or owners.
This week, the health department planned to host vaccine clinics for Manhattan High School and Riley County offices; officials planned for those clinics to be closed to the public. The health department visited Ogden Community Center on Monday and vaccinated 30 people.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment testing site at Manhattan Town Center was closed on Tuesday because of cold weather, but reopened Wednesday. The health department is working with KDHE to get an indoor space for testing during winter weather conditions.
“Testing has been in high demand, as you’re aware, and home tests are becoming a more popular alternative to waiting for results,” Gibbs said. “We have been working with KDHE to develop a survey that allows people to report the results of their at-home tests.”
Gibbs said reporting at-home results is voluntary but asks residents to report both positive and negative results. People can report results at rileycountyks.gov/ReportResults.