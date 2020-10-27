Two additional Manhattan firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the department’s total active cases to seven.
The Manhattan Fire Department learned about one case over the weekend and the other Monday night, deputy chief Ryan Almes confirmed to The Mercury on Tuesday morning.
Almes said he did not know if these two firefighters are experiencing symptoms. He said both worked once last week.
All seven firefighters with active cases attended a wedding in Riley County on Oct. 17.
The wedding is considered an outbreak as there are 36 active cases associated with it, officials said Monday.
The firefighters are believed to have contracted the virus there, officials said.
Last week, five firefighters tested positive after attending the wedding.
Since August, MFD has reported 10 total cases. The first three have recovered and were unrelated to the wedding.
Virus update
Riley County on Monday confirmed 29 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,140. Of those, 100 are active, 2,029 have recovered and 11 people have died.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Monday reported an additional 2,446 cases, 62 hospitalizations and one death since Friday.
KDHE officials said about 300 of those cases are older, but were added to the total now because of changes to the state’s computer system.
KDHE reported a total of 78,676 cases, 3,646 hospitalizations and 976 deaths statewide as of Monday.
Geary County recorded 12 new cases since Friday for a total of 554. Pottawatomie County had 11 new cases for a total of 381.
Estabrook’s wife has virus
Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook’s wife, Dantia MacDonald, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Estabrook told The Mercury on Tuesday.
“She’s been doing OK and has had mild symptoms so far,” Estabrook said. Estabrook said MacDonald has asthma.
Estabrook said he felt like he was feeling better Monday afternoon, but his symptoms resurged Monday night.
“I’m told it’s not unusual for symptoms to come and go for awhile,” he said.
Estabrook said he and his wife are hoping to finish isolation by the end of the week.
Estabrook announced he tested positive for the coronavirus last Thursday. One of his two daughters also tested positive.