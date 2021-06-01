Two more people are running for a spot on the Manhattan City Commission, setting the stage for a nine-candidate race for three open spots.
Rich Jankovich, former Manhattan city commissioner and Purple Wave auction special accounts manager, and Marcus Kidd, assistant director of enrollment management & institutional partnerships at Kansas State University, entered the race prior to Tuesday's filing deadline.
"I just really believe that my background fits well with the needs of dealing with the financial side of the city as well as my engagement in the community,” Jankovich said.
He was a part of the Manhattan City Commission from 2011-2015. Since then, Jankovich, 64, has served as chair of the Manhattan Regional Airport advisory board. If elected, he wants to focus on increasing enrollment at K-State and attracting more talent to the community.
Jankovich said he's remained informed on the issues.
"I’ve watched what’s going on, especially the last three years, with the dark store theory," he said. The dark store theory refers to the argument by big box stores that their property should be valued as vacant. In a successful appeal, a store's property valuation gets reduced, and government entities have to refund property tax payments back to the store.
Kidd, a Manhattan native and K-State doctoral student, said he wants to give back to the community "that's given me so much."
"If elected, I really do want to be able to not only be a trusted community leader, but also just with people knowing that I am going to work to ask the hard questions," Kidd said.
Kidd, who is Black, said he cares about all voices being represented when it comes to making decisions in Manhattan.
"I am of a demographic that oftentimes may not be well-represented in community leadership settings," said Kidd, 29.
Seven other people are running in the city commission race this year, including Mayor Wynn Butler, incumbent commissioners Usha Reddi and Aaron Estabrook, former city commissioner John Matta, local businessman Joseph McGraw, former city commission candidate Kaleb James and Manhattan resident Monica MacFarlane.
The general election is Nov. 2.