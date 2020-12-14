Two more people have died in Riley County as a result of COVID-19, Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said Monday.
Gibbs gave a pandemic update to county commissioners during their meeting Monday morning. Gibbs said the two deaths over the weekend bring the total to 18 people dead in Riley County because of the virus.
She said a 76-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 28 died on Saturday, and a 102-year-old woman who lived at Meadowlark Hills died on Sunday; she had tested positive on Dec. 1.
Gibbs said Monday that the department confirmed 71 new positive cases over the weekend. There are now 341 total active cases across Riley County, which is down from 493 active cases reported last week. Nine positive patients have been hospitalized, with three in intensive care and 229 additional recoveries noted.
Since the start of the pandemic, RCHD has reported a total of 4,341 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 3,982 people have recovered.
Officials said there have been no new outbreaks since Dec. 4.
As of Friday, Pottawatomie County reported 799 total positive cases — an increase of 25 from the previous report — with seven current hospitalizations, and 724 total recoveries.
Geary County tallied 1,365 total COVID-19 cases with 10 people hospitalized, which was unchanged from the previous report.
Preliminary numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment indicate 4,724 new cases, 37 new deaths, and 95 new hospitalizations confirmed across Kansas since its last report on Friday. “
Statewide, approximately 5,800 people remain in the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19, according to KDHE’s Friday report.
Last week, the county health department said it would shift to the newest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and tKDHE, adopting a 10-day quarantine period.
People will be allowed to end their quarantine after 10 days if they do not show symptoms.
Flags were at half-staff through sundown Monday to honor the more than 2,000 pandemic-related deaths in Kansas.