Two more Riley County residents — a 29-year-old male and a 37-year-old female — tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 49 cases.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed the two new cases Thursday morning.
Riley County stayed steady Wednesday with 47 cases. There are two people under investigation at Ascension Via Christi and zero positive patients, Uccello said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 3,738 cases, 125 deaths and 515 hospitalizations. KDHE has not reported data for Thursday yet.
KDHE reported 12 cases in Geary County and nine cases in Pottawatomie County on Wednesday.
