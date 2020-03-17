Two more Aggieville bars have closed for the week in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Tubby's and Fat's will be closed for the week, owner Ryan Bramhall announced in a message to The Mercury.
Bramhall, who is also president of the board of the Aggieville Business Association, said he will re-evaluate next week.
His action follows by a day the voluntary closing of Johnny Kaw's, a complex of five bars.
There's been no order to close bars and restaurants in the Manhattan area. But bar owners have voluntarily announced that they're canceling Fake Patty's Day, the big annual event that draws thousands to town. That was scheduled for this weekend. Bar owners are now beginning to close voluntarily anyway.
The Kansas City metro area closed all bars and restaurants by governmental order on Monday.