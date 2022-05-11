Two Manhattan High School students were named National Merit Scholars Wednesday.

Ava Chae and Samuel DeLong each received $2,500 National Merit $2500 Scholarships, according to a statement from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The organization selected Chae and DeLong from more than 15,000 finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

National Merit Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in college studies.

The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.