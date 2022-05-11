Two MHS students named National Merit Scholars Staff reports May 11, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Chae +1 DeLong Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two Manhattan High School students were named National Merit Scholars Wednesday.Ava Chae and Samuel DeLong each received $2,500 National Merit $2500 Scholarships, according to a statement from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.The organization selected Chae and DeLong from more than 15,000 finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.National Merit Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in college studies.The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Watch: Tapper presses Mississippi governor on definition of conception CA: MEGA-DROUGHT DRAGS ON IN THE WEST See North Carolina house collapse into ocean Latest News Fort Riley introduces new commanding general Riley County officials report no issues with J&J vaccine as FDA limits its use Riley County remains in 'substantial' category for COVID cases Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster Colorado to create office for investigating missing and murdered indigenous people Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt Young athletes from Ukraine escape war, train in Albania Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBehind the scenes of K-State football's on-campus videosJunction City Middle math teacher resigns after outcry over racist tweetsK-State lands 4 transfers over the weekendWhat do you get when you cross a zebra and a donkey? Zyla, the zonkey born at KSU vet hospitalUSD 475 board votes not to renew contract of former JCHS principalWamego splits with Rossville in battle of undefeated teamsManhattan hosts US Air Guitar Regional ChampionshipGerald LindemanSheryl Crow retraces the winding road to stardom in new documentaryNative Manhattanite, comedian greets fans to mark Bridget Everett Day Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Bulletin