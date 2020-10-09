Riley County police arrested a Manhattan man for murder after a shooting left two men dead in west Manhattan on Friday.
Police responded to shots fired in the 700 block of Allison Avenue at 5:23 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Skylar Havens, 19, and Javon Gray, 23, dead from gunshot wounds.
Police on Friday night arrested Montrell Vassar, 19, on two counts of second-degree murder. Officers said Vassar knew the two men he’s accused of killing.
Police said no other arrests are anticipated in this case.
Vassar remains confirmed in Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.