Two men arrested for kidnapping a 26-year-old man have been charged with an additional count for an earlier incident.
The Riley County Police Department said Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan, and Zane Thomas, 27, of Junction City held a 26-year-old man at gunpoint Jan. 1 and beat and strangled him while driving around in a car against his will throughout the Manhattan area.
Both are charged with one additional count of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, with Varvel also receiving one count of aggravated battery and Thomas also receiving one count of aggravated assault.
The charge came after additional investigation into a Jan. 2 incident involving the same man.
On Jan. 2, police responded to reports of shots being fired at 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way at the Links Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, a witness reported a shooting followed by a man being forced from an apartment and into a vehicle. Police found Varvel in the area and detained him for questioning.
The communication center then received an additional 911 call shortly before 11 p.m. from the 26-year-old man, who said he needed help on the 1200 block of Colorado Street. Emergency responders took the man to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of stab wounds and facial injuries. Thomas was with the man when officers arrived, and they detained him for questioning.
After more investigation, police arrested Thomas for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and possession of marijuana. He remains held in Riley County jail on a $500,000 bond.
Police arrested Varvel for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and possession of cocaine. He remains held in Riley County jail on a $500,000 bond.
Officers identified a third suspect, Cooper Brown, 21, of Manhattan, and arrested him for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping. He remains held on a $300,000 bond.
The new charges include $250,000 bonds, raising Varvel’s and Thomas’s total bonds to $750,000. Both remain in Riley County Jail.