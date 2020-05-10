Jessica Wolfe and Melinda Couch felt a wide range of emotions Saturday afternoon as they stood among a small crowd outside Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
The two nurses felt both excitement and nervousness as they reflected on the two-week journey ahead of them.
Wolfe and Couch, who both work at the hospital in Manhattan as nurses, depart for Chicago on Sunday to help fight the coronavirus at the AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital for two weeks. The nurses planned to take the more than nine-hour drive to Chicago on Sunday.
Hospital employees and others Saturday gathered to recognize and thank Wolfe and Couch for their decisions to go assist in Chicago.
“We are very excited for them,” said Jennifer Goehring, chief nursing officer and administrator of operations at Ascension Via Christi. “And we just wanted to get together and just tell you how proud of you we are and that we’ll be thinking of you.”
Wolfe, 36, and Couch, 30, work in the medical surgical unit at Ascension Via Christi, which is the same department they will be working in while in Chicago, said Michelle Kennedy, senior marketing specialist for Ascension Via Christi.
Wolfe said she thinks it will be a busy time ahead of them.
“Hopefully, lending a helping hand to everybody else,” she said.
Couch, too, said she is glad she is able to help out in Chicago.
The nurses are staying at a hotel near the hospital while working in Chicago over the next two weeks.
This is the second wave of healthcare workers from the hospital heading elsewhere in the country to help fight the coronavirus. Five certified nursing assistants from Manhattan left for Chicago and Indianapolis in late April.
At the Saturday send-off, the nurses received care packages filled with medical gear plus snacks for their journey.
Bob Copple, Ascension Via Christi president, said he is glad these two nurses can help in Chicago.
“Very proud of them for stepping up,” he said.
Chicago has 29,665 cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday, according to statistics provided on chicago.gov. The city has recorded 1,268 deaths from the coronavirus.