One man in a child sex crime case may be charged with additional crimes, while another appears to be working out a plea bargain. Both appeared in Riley County District Court on Monday.
Aaron Zachry, 33, a former school district employee, appeared for a status conference with Judge Kendra Lewison.
After an amended complaint in October, Zachry is charged with six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and 29 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
Prosecutor Trinity Muth said Monday he interviewed another victim and will either add charges to the case or file a separate case at the end of the week.
Zachry was initially arrested on June 4, 2021, after officers found nude photographs of minors on his cell phone. The arrest came after police investigated a call that afternoon regarding a person accused of suspicious activity at Northview Pool.
Zachry was a paraeducator at Northview Elementary from August 2018 until he was officially fired in June 2021, after the arrest. The alleged crimes happened in 2020 and 2021 in Riley County.
Zachry’s next court appearance is at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 for a status conference.
In another case Monday, Tavian Tishun Garrett, 23, of Fort Riley, also appeared in court before Judge Lewison. Garrett faces five counts of rape and five counts of criminal sodomy with a child.
Garrett’s attorney, Barry Clark, said he has received a written plea agreement from the state but needs a little more time to tweak the agreement language. Garrett will appear in court at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1 for a potential plea.
The alleged crimes took place between Aug 1, 2020 and Oct, 23, 2020.
Garrett, along with three other Fort Riley men — Brian Markel Griffith, who was 20 at the time of his arrest; Zelong Benymon, 19 at the time of his arrest; and Jamichael Strahan, 19 at the time of his arrest — are charged with similar crimes.
The Mercury previously reported during a hearing for one of the other defendants, the girl, who is 13 but was 12 at the time of the incidents, testified she had created a profile on the app BLK, a dating service for Black men and women, indicating she was 19 years old. She was identified by her initials in court, but The Mercury typically does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
All four cases involve the same victim; there is no evidence that the defendants knew each other, prosecutors say. The alleged crimes also occurred at different times and at different places, prosecutors say.