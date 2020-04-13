Riley County has been in contact with the Geary County Health Department as two Dillons employees who live in Geary County contracted the virus, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department.
The employees work at the 130 Sarber Lane store in Manhattan. Gibbs said Dillons initiated extra cleaning and safety practices as well as completed a deep clean of the store since learning about the positive cases.
"Some of these things they were already doing, but they've added more to their process," Gibbs said.
The store is also limiting how many people can be in it at one time.
Gibbs said Geary County will release additional details about the cases soon.
Riley County's latest positive case of the coronavirus, announced Monday morning, involves a 20-year-old woman. She is isolated at her Manhattan home.
"We have reached out to her and begun the appropriate contact investigation," Gibbs said.
Gibbs announced the additional details at a Monday afternoon coronavirus update.
Riley County has 21 positive cases, with eight of those considered recovered, and no hospitalizations. Officials are waiting on results from six pending tests and monitoring 18 people. Geary County has eight cases while Pottawatomie County has five cases, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are 1,376 positive cases, 62 deaths and 302 hospitalizations statewide.
Riley County Police Department Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup said although there are recent reports of people impersonating police and asking for travel papers in Kansas, there are no reports of that happening in Riley County.
Families can pick up to three masks at the Westview Community Church starting at Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can also pick up masks on Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear cloth masks if social distancing is not possible in certain places or situations, Gibbs said.
This week and next are expected to be the worst weeks in Kansas, Gibbs said.