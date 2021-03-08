Police on Friday arrested two brothers from Manhattan on multiple child sexual assault charges.
According to criminal complaints filed in Riley County District Court, Severino Jimenez-Calleja, 27, 600 N. Juliette Ave. No. 4, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, while Antonio Jimenez-Calleja, 31, 2107 Patricia Place, faces charges of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Police said the incidents reportedly occurred in Manhattan between 2017 and 2021, which would make the girl, now 10, about six or seven when they first occurred.
Both are confined in the Riley County Jail on $400,000 bonds.
Judge John Bosch on Friday ordered that under the conditions of their bond, the men will have no contact with the victim or any child under 10, nor leave the state without permission from the court.