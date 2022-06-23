Two Junction City residents die in Clay County crash Staff reports Jun 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two Junction City residents have died after a single-vehicle accident in Clay County.Winfer R. Abernathy, 70, and Margaret Abernathy, 74, died in an accident that occurred at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.KHP said Winfer was driving a 2018 Ram 1500 north on County Line Road when he lost control. The vehicle struck the bridge and overturned, coming to rest in the west ditch.The crash report said the Abernathys were wearing seatbelts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Resident Vehicle Highway Transports Clay County County Line Accident Ram Bridge More from this section United Airlines to cut flights to shorten delays this summer +2 Selinsgrove man catches largest fish in 2021 Pennsylvania Angler Awards 40th Helicopter Squadron Helping Keep Country & Community Safe Latest News Church news for June 23, 2022 2 priests killed in Mexico devoted decades to remote region Two Junction City residents die in Clay County crash PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Live music, Bill Snyder signing, bees and more Police report for June 23, 2022 Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks Derby 4-star running back Dylan Edwards picks K-State Spirit of Virgil Abloh lives on at Louis Vuitton in Paris Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State men to host Florida in SEC/Big 12 ChallengeKBI executes search warrants at JCPDManhattan couple ready to finally feature garden with others on annual tourK-State announces name of new indoor football facilityNBAF officials detail some of federal disease lab's safety proceduresRegents keep K-State tuition flat after Kelly's vetoWamego city manager: Police chief 'no longer employed' following suspensionNBAF completes construction, plans to finish commissioning by end of summerMeteorologists confirm EF-2 tornado hit east of K-State campus SaturdayCity declares intent to annex Scorpion development Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.