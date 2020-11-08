Two men are in critical condition at Stormont Vail after a Saturday night shooting in Ogden.
Riley County police responded to a call reporting shots fired at 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, near Platinum 5 bar. Police found two men with gunshot wounds; two other men later arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.
According to police, an unknown person fired multiple shots at four men ages 19, 23, 27 and 28, striking all four.
Emergency officials transported a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old man to Stormont Vail. Police said they are in critical condition.
Officials also transported a 27-year-old man to Stormont Vail for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and a 28-year-old man received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital.
Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
Police said they wouldn't release any additional information because it is an ongoing investigation.