Riley County police are investigating a shooting at Tate's in Aggieville that left two people in the hospital.
Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Tate’s, 1109 Moro St. Officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and another 24-year-old man suffering from a concussion.
Kansas State University on Sunday said a student was shot during the incident.
"While the university will not comment on an ongoing investigation, we are deeply concerned for the injured student and our K-State community," the university said in a written statement. "Students who may have been impacted by this incident have supportive resources available to them by the university. Counseling and Psychological Services can be reached at 785-532-6927 to provide emotional support. Office of Student Life can be reached at 785-532-6432 or via email at stulife@ksu.edu."
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said responders took two people to Ascension Via Christi Hospital, one for treatment of gunshot wounds and another for treatment of injuries. The man who was shot was later flown to Stormont Vail for treatment.
A K-State football player was reportedly injured, although it wasn't immediately clear what condition he was in. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Mercury the player was not the target of the shooting, but he tried to stop the gunman. The source didn't provide any further details on the player.
A K-State athletics department spokesman told The Mercury on Sunday afternoon that it would defer all comment to the university amid the ongoing investigation of the shooting.
After the shooting, Riley County police asked people to avoid the Aggieville and briefly asked people in Aggieville to find shelter while officers gained more information. An hour later at 2:50 a.m., police said people who took shelter could leave.