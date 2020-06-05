Two Geary County corrections officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The office received the test results Thursday afternoon, and officials said the second officer had been in direct contact with the first officer who tested positive.
Officials continue working on contact tracing, determining who else they may have been in contact with.
Sheriff Dan Jackson said officers will be given face masks, and all inmates and officers will be tested before entering the jail.
The corrections department is following the recommendations of the Geary County health officer to make any necessary changes.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Geary County has 18 cases as of Friday.