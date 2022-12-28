A third and fourth Fort Riley soldier has been sentenced to probation and jail time in a child sex case involving a girl who posed as an adult on a dating app.
Riley County Judge Kendra Lewison sentenced Jamichael Strahan, 21, and Tavian Tishun Garrett, 21, on Tuesday at Riley County Courthouse.
Strahan previously faced one count of rape and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, but he pleaded to lesser charges — two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.
Strahan’s case was initially in Geary County Court but got moved to Riley County for sentencing.
Garrett previously faced four counts of rape and five counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge — aggravated indecent solicitation of a child — on Aug 22.
Lewison sentenced Strahan to 45 days in Riley County Jail with 32 days credited for the time he served when he was initially arrested. She sentenced Garrett to 60 days in Riley County Jail with 22 days credited.
They both received 36 months probation and 24 month of post-release supervision. Lewison also ordered Garrett to pay about $490 in restitution.
Lewison also ordered both men to have no contact with the victim, no social media, to register as a sex offender and to follow through on recommended therapy.
During the hearing on Tuesday, Strahan’s attorney Bobby Heibert and Garrett’s attorney Barry Clark said their clients both went through clinical evaluations.
Heibert said Strahan’s results came out with depression caused by the case.
Clark said Garrett’s results showed he wasn’t a sexual predator, but he needs to go through a treatment program for his unhealthy sexual behavior.
Both men downloaded an app called BLK and began talking to a then-12-year-old girl who posed to be a 19-year-old woman.
Last year, the girl testified that she met Strahan three times in person in August 2020.
The first time, she said she hung out with Strahan, his friends and her friends one night, but then she went with Strahan to a hotel in Junction City. The second time, she said she and Strahan drove with friends to Topeka and they had oral sex. The third time, she said Strahan picked her up from her residence and they drove to City Park in Manhattan where they hugged and kissed.
During his testimony, Strahan said a Riley County police officer pulled them over as he was taking her home and asking if there was a minor in the vehicle. He said no, but the girl got out of the vehicle. Her mom had reported that she ran away.
After the incident, Strahan said he went back to Fort Riley and told his higher ups about the situation.
Clark said Garrett was married, had two kids, and his family and friends in Houston, but he felt lonely. His crimes took place between August 2020 and October 2020.
During Garrett’s testimony, he said the girl told him she was working as a nurse and in college. He said once the girl’s mother told him her actual age, he changed his phone number and didn’t contact her again.
The girl’s mother made statements before each sentencing. The Mercury does not name victims of sexual assault.
“This is just the way of the world we are living in,” the mother said. “You definitely made poor choices. Do I agree with you being a sex offender for life? No. Prison? No. You have got to get it together.”
Garrett also spoke before being sentenced.
“I believe that with every action comes consequence,” he said. “I want to apologize to the victim as well as the family.”
The girl didn’t make a statement during Garrett’s sentencing. Her mother said the girl’s emotions were still raw from the situation, but the girl was sorry for what happened. The girl did speak during Strahan’s hearing.
“I just want to apologize,” she said. “I shouldn’t have done what I did.”
The mom said after Strahan found out about the girl’s age, he was scared about the consequences he would face.
“Yes, my daughter did suffer, mentally and emotionally,” she said, “but not physically. No coercing or forcing. Out of all the young men, I feel worse for him. Scared is an understatement.”
Strahan mentioned that he is still in the U.S. Army working for human resources, but he will be discharged after sentencing.
Two sentencing hearings wrapped up the case, which involved four Fort Riley soldiers and the same girl.
Two other soldiers — Zelond Benymon, 21, and Brian Markel Griffith, 22 — also initially faced rape charges for incidents involving the same girl. They pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent solicitation.
Riley County Chief Judge Grant Bannister on Nov. 23 sentenced Zelond to 60 days and 36 months of probation.
Riley County Judge John Bosch on Dec. 22 sentenced Griffith to 36 months of probation with credit for 27 days served.
Prosecutors said the four soldiers were involved with the girl, but there was no evidence that the defendants knew each other.