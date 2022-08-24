Two Fort Riley soldiers on Monday pled guilty to aggravated indecent solicitation after 2020 incidents with a girl posing as an adult on a dating app.

Tavian Tishun Garrett, 25, of Fort Riley, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in Riley County District Court in front of Judge Kendra Lewison. Garrett also was initially charged with five counts of rape and five counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, but those charges were dropped in exchange for the plea.