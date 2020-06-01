Two area residents have filed to run for the Kansas House just ahead of the Monday filing deadline for candidates.
Cheryl Arthur, D-Manhattan, filed Thursday to run for the 67th district seat. She will face former Manhattan mayor Mike Dodson, a Republican, in the general election. They seek to replace Rep. Tom Phillips, R-Manhattan, who said he would not seek another term.
She is the president of the First United Methodist Women organization.
The 67th District seat represents generally the western part of Manhattan, parts of Ogden and some rural areas.
Arthur was unavailable for comment Monday.
Gary Schuetz, R-Paxico, filed Monday to run against incumbent Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, for the 51st district seat.
The recently-retired Paxico native served as a treasurer for Newbury township in Wabaunsee County for 12 years and worked as a delivery driver for UPS for 36 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history at K-State in 1986.
Shuetz said he is an advocate for the public education system and is concerned about state spending, as well as agricultural issues after having lived most of his life at his family’s farm.
He described himself as a moderate Republican and said he is running to give constituents another option to represent their views.
“I believe there are valid points from both sides of the aisle,” Schuetz said. “I like to think I’m a good listener that can work with others while still having the courage to say ‘no’ to one side or say ‘yes’ to another. I like to think when an issue comes up that I would have to look at each issue individually and judge it on its own merits.”
The 51st district seat includes Wabaunsee and Lyon counties, as well as parts of Pottawatomie, Riley and Shawnee counties.
The filing deadline was noon Monday. The primary election will be Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 3.
In the Kansas Senate 22nd District race, incumbent Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, will run against the winner of the Republican primary between Craig Bowser, the chief executive officer of SAVE Farm, a Manhattan organization that aims to assist members of the military tranisitioning into the agribusiness field, and Bryan Pruitt, a former political consultant and conservative commentator.
In the Kansas House 66th District, incumbent Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan is running unopposed.
In the Kansas House 64th District, Rep. Suzi Carlson, R-Clay Center, will run against Democrat Jim Vathauer, a farmer and businessman from Clay Center, in the general election.
Riley County races
In the Riley County Commission District 2 race, incumbent Marvin Rodriguez will face off against Philip Mattox, retired brigadier general and Barton Community College professor, and Greg McKinley, a Riley City Council member, in the Republican primary. Fanny Fang, a partner with the Asian Market international grocery store, is running as a Democrat.
In the Riley County Commission District 3 race, incumbent Ron Wells will run against John Matta, former Manhattan city commissioner, in the Republican primary. Kathryn Focke, local businesswoman and former Riley Riley County Democratic party chair, is running as a Democrat.
In other positions, county attorney Barry Wilkerson, county clerk Rich Vargo and county treasurer Shilo Heger are running unopposed.
Amy Manges, the county’s deeds supervisor/deputy, is also running unopposed in the register of deeds race. Debbie Regester, the current register of deeds, announced in April that she wouldn’t run for re-election.
Congressional races
Despite a push by GOP leaders, the filing deadline has passed without Secretary of State Mike Pompeo entering the U.S. Senate race.
On the Republican side, 11 candidates are vying to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas. Those candidates include U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
Two Democrats — state Sen. Barbara Bollier, D-Mission Hills, and Robert Tillman, a Wichita businessman — are also running.
With Marshall running for Senate, a group of candidates are seeking to replace him in the U.S. House as the 1st Congressional District representative.
The Republicans candidates are former Kansas lieutenant governor Tracey Mann, Finney County commissioner Bill Clifford, Jerry Molstad, a recently retired Army colonel from La Crosse, and Michael Soetaert, a reverend from Council Grove.
The Democrats in the race are Kali Barnett, a music teacher from Garden City, and Christy Davis, former executive director of the Symphony in the Flint Hills from Cottonwood Falls.