The majority of the Manhattan City Commission wants to create a city diversity and inclusion advisory board.
Mayor Usha Reddi on Tuesday suggested the creation of an advisory board with people of different races and ethnicities to help the city promote diversity and include all groups of people.
“The way I see this happening is a diverse group of community members, maybe two from each whatever organizations, whether it’s African Americans, Indians, Middle Eastern, representation in our community,” Reddi said. “We make so many policies all the time, but we don’t know the unintended consequences. And I think it’s important to have people that represent all of these communities that haven’t been reached out to before to be part of that, to help us and guide us, to make sure we are as inclusive as we need to be for everybody involved in our community. We are doing a lot of things right, but there’s a lot of things we can do better.”
Reddi said she looked at similar initiatives in Hillsboro County, Florida, and Beaverton, Oregon.
Commissioners Linda Morse and Aaron Estabrook supported the initiative.
“I think there is so much unrest in our country,” Morse said. “And I don’t want us to be one of those communities that kind of explodes. I want us to hear our public, and so I would support your initiative.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler said Reddi misused commissioner comment time by talking about creating this advisory board, and suggested the commission discuss this at a work session.
“What we should do is have a work session on this topic because, you know, I think we’ve misused commission comments,” Butler said.
Reddi suggested the creation of the advisory board after commissioners made comments and prior to the commission approving the consent agenda.
Reddi said she is often one of the only people of color when she walks into some rooms.
“It doesn’t stop me from participating at the highest level possible,” Reddi said. “But there are a lot of groups right now that where we make policies, it impacts them, and I think they need to be at the table.”
Estabrook said it is important to find ways to make lasting change in the city.
He expressed the idea of setting up metrics for the advisory group to work toward achieving. He said diversity isn’t just about race, and talked about the socioeconomic component.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl did not make any comments on the proposed initiative.
The commission meeting was broadcast audio-only Tuesday night. Officials said Tuesday the video “wasn’t working for some reason.”