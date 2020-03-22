Tuttle Creek Lake is still open, but workers closed restrooms and removed trash bins because of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
People who visit the lake “should plan to ‘pack it in, pack it out,’” according to a post on the Tuttle Creek Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Facebook page.
“Please help us maintain access to the parks while also protecting the health and safety of the public, our volunteers and our staff,” the post said. “Closures will occur if public health and sanitation standards cannot be maintained.”
Officials canceled group events and other public gatherings. The post said campgrounds are closed because of 2019 flood impacts.
This does not impact state park areas.