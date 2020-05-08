Campers looking for a spot to set up their tents around Tuttle Creek Lake will need to wait a little longer.
Many of the lake’s campgrounds are still in the process of being repaired from the flooding that devastated the region last year. The area’s current circumstances have not helped in moving up the timeline.
“It’s been too wet all winter and with the COVID-19 situation, we’ve had to maximize tele-working,” said Brian McNulty, the operations manager for the U.S. Corps of Engineers at the lake. “We haven’t had a full staff at the office. So that’s been delayed.”
The coronavirus pandemic has made repairing the areas surrounding the lake problematic. While McNulty’s staff has been able to clean some areas, such as the access roads to the dam, many of the lake’s camping grounds are still damaged.
With workers out of the office, McNulty and his staff have been confined to making patrols around the area and little else.
“We’ve had the offices closed for over a month, and we haven’t had any visitors,” McNulty said. “We’ve had trespassing issues in areas that are closed. We’ve enforced those and written citations.”
After Gov. Laura Kelly allowed the state’s stay-at-home order to expire Sunday, McNulty and the USACE are preparing to restart their projects. For McNulty, this means creating contracts for the cleanup, as well as assigning his own teams to certain areas to repair damage.
However, McNulty also will be taking into consideration local social distancing requirements when tasking people to different areas, as well as how realistic it is for those areas to be usable in the near future.
“We have offices throughout the state, so it probably won’t be a one-size-fits-all for all of the lake offices in the area,” McNulty said. “We’ll get guidelines from the district office in Kansas City and then we’ll incorporate the local requirements and put together a specific plan. We haven’t received the guidelines from our district office yet.
“All of our camp grounds in the district and reservations have been canceled to June 1. There is very little likelihood that there will be many campgrounds open by June 1. Tuttle Creek, that won’t happen, because we still have damage from the flood impacts and we won’t be able to repair them by June 1.”
Last year, Tuttle Creek experienced its second highest pool in its history on May 31 at 1,135.84 ft., inches from the top of the spillway gates.
Manhattan had its third-wettest year in 2019 with 52.62 inches of rain. The two wettest years — 1951 and 1993 — also led to flooding in the area.