A climate expert at Kansas State University said Tuesday morning’s snowfall across the Manhattan area was not the first time the Flint Hills had seen snow on April 20.
K-State climatologist Mary Knapp said the biggest snow event on record for Manhattan for the month of April occurred on April 20, 1918, with 8 inches.
“That would be an impressive snowfall event, even today,” Knapp said. “The average snowfall for April is one-tenth of an inch.”
Much of the Manhattan area was blanketed by up to three inches of wet, heavy snow early Tuesday. Knapp said it was a “particularly pretty snow event,” with one advantage being a lack of wind blowing and drifting snow into taller piles. Knapp said she can recall a major blizzard from May 1, 2017, where winds exceeding 40-50 miles per hour caused problems in western Kansas. Snow accumulated up to 26 inches deep in some places during that storm.
Manhattan has received snow as late as May. Knapp said the latest snow day recorded for the area was May 20, 1896. Nine-tenths of an inch of snow fell on that date. Several years later, on May 3, 1907, an inch and a half of snow was observed.
Knapp said the latest snowfall date for the state is May 22, 1931, when two-tenths of an inch of snow was measured in the western Kansas community of Tribune.
She said in many of those recorded spring snow events, any melted precipitation refroze overnight and caused issues for commuters the next morning. By early Tuesday afternoon, Manhattan’s snow mostly melted away, leaving little to refreeze.
“We measured three inches at the north campus weather station (Tuesday morning),” Knapp said. “Then it all disappeared, so we didn’t have to shovel it. That’s about perfect I think.”
Knapp said there have been about 30 recorded snow events in April or May for the Manhattan area. She said Tuesday’s snowstorm did not have warm winds rushing in afterward to help evaporate any snow, but the soil and pavement temperatures were warm enough to begin melting the snow as soon as it accumulated. She said by the time she left K-State Tuesday afternoon, there were still a few shaded spots on campus with “a snowball’s worth” of snow remaining.
No signs of wintry precipitation remained Wednesday morning.
The forecast for the rest of the week shows below-average temperatures and chances for rain Thursday and Friday.
Knapp said the 8-14-day outlook, which spans April 28 through May 4, shows a below normal temperature bullseye over northeast Kansas.
“We may not be done with our cool weather yet,” Knapp said.
The average high temperature for this time of year is 69 degrees, while the average low temperature is 44 degrees.