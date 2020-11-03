Republican John Matta led by only 10 votes in the Riley County Commission District 3 race as of Tuesday night with all county precincts reporting.
Matta received 4,608 votes and Kathryn Focke, a Democrat, received 4,598 votes.
This is the closest local race based on the unofficial county results. County officials will continue to count mail-in ballots as they come in as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday. Mail ballots will be accepted through Friday.
Riley County Commission District 2
Greg McKinley, a Republican, received 4,088 votes, Fanny Fang, a Democrat, received 2,898 votes, and Ross Wahl, a Libertarian, received 451 votes.
Kansas House District 67
Republican Mike Dodson received 6,582 votes and Democrat Cheryl Arthur received 5,529 votes.
Kansas Senate District 22
Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, received 14,573 votes and Craig Bowser, a Republican, received 14,241 votes.
The district includes Riley and Clay counties and a portion of Geary County.
In Riley County, Hawk received 12,948 votes and Bowser received 10,386 votes.
In Geary County, Bowser has received 998 votes and Hawk has received 433 votes.
In Clay County, Bowser received 2,857 votes and Hawk received 1,192 votes.
Sales tax measure
A proposed 0.5% citywide sales tax measure received 11,138 yes votes and 7,212 no votes.
These results are all unofficial at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for additional information.