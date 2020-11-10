A Riley County judge on Tuesday ordered Tubby’s Sports Bar to close for violating local coronavirus rules. The bar however planned to be open for business Wednesday night.
Chief Judge Grant Bannister issued the order against the bar at 1127 Moro St. and its owner, Ryan Bramhall, after Riley County officials asked for a temporary restraining order.
Court records say the bar had to close as of 10 a.m. Tuesday until it came into compliance. That included staff closing the dance floor to customers, prohibiting customers from drinking unless seated at tables, placing plexiglass or other barriers between booth seating and requiring customers to wear face masks.
Bramhall said the bar would be open Wednesday night; Tubby’s advertised drink specials on social media.
The violations alledgedly occured between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31.
“Failure to comply fully with all terms of this order (is) punishable as a contempt of this Court,” the record says.
Riley County had gotten the court’s approval on Friday to temporarily close Dirty Dawg Saloon, but the bar reopened Saturday night saying it was compliant with the requirements. It was never actually closed.
A hearing on these matters has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 17, both for Tubby’s and Dirty Dawg.