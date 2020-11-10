Pro-Biden demonstrators in Triangle Park accused Trump supporters of yelling racial slurs at them in a procession, as tensions over a contested national election spilled out into the streets here Sunday afternoon.
A group of 30 to 40 gathered in the small Aggieville park Sunday to celebrate the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, after the race was called Saturday by several major news networks. A separate group formed a procession to support President Donald Trump, who has not conceded the race.
When the procession went past the demonstration, the Trump supporters pointed “finger guns,” flipped them off and yelled racial slurs, according to demonstration participants.
“To get hit with these racial slurs, that was just a straight eye-opener for me,” said Jaynae Cole of Manhattan, who helped organize the demonstration celebrating Biden’s election along with members of the Black Lives Matter MHK organization. Cole and Teresa Parks spoke to The Mercury on Monday about what happened Sunday. Members of the pro-Trump procession could not be reached for comment.
“We just thought it was extremely important for us to get out and just get some honks for our new president,” Cole said.
Cole said the group did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings. The group cheered and held signs.
“We put up a little thing real quick on Facebook to let people know that we were going to be at the park,” Parks said. “We had people who showed up, had some signs, and it was pretty good for the most part, at the beginning.”
The pro-Trump group also posted on social media, telling people to gather at CiCo Park before heading to Triangle Park themselves in a procession of cars.
“They were going to actually officially gather and come by,” Parks said. “So we were like, ‘Oh goodness. Let’s prepare.’”
Parks said her group wanted to “kill them with kindness.”
After departing CiCo Park, the vehicles with Trump flags, including a hearse, drove past the area.
At around 3:45 p.m., the Riley County Police Department responded to a call about a possible traffic violation of vehicles moving through the Anderson Avenue and North Manhattan Avenue intersection with Trump flags, said Aaron Wintermote, public information officer for RCPD. Officers were not able to locate any of the cars with the flags and issued no citations. Cole said the people driving by shouted, flipped the group off, pointed finger guns at them and called the group the N-word and “fing monkeys.” They held signs that said, among other things, “Biden sniffs kids.”
Cole said there were three or four Black people at the gathering. “The rest were our allies,” Cole said.
A person directly called Cole the N-word; she said she had never been called that before.
“I had to go sit down and regroup,” Cole said.