Trump supporters who had parades through town on Sunday deny accusations that they shouted racial slurs and made obscene gestures as they drove past a Biden rally.
Supporters of Joe Biden who gathered in Triangle Park last weekend told The Mercury earlier this week that as they celebrated the calling of the presidential election, people with flags supporting President Donald Trump drove by, some yelling the N-word, flipping them off or pointing “finger guns.”
The Trump group said Thursday night in a Zoom interview with The Mercury that the people who did those things weren’t part of their group.
“We can say definitively that we will not tolerate that kind of behavior in this group,” said Brett Kinsey of Manhattan, one of the organizers. He said he can’t speak for all people or all Trump supporters. “But if we find that people are being racist or hateful or anything of the sort, that’s not going to be tolerated.”
Kinsey said the two “parades,” which were really just cruises through town took place at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. He and other Trump supporters met at CiCo Park to discuss their route and agreed not to shout or do anything rude, though they knew from previous experience that other drivers were likely to shout or make gestures at them. Kinsey said about a dozen vehicles were part of the first parade. Several people had their children with them.
“We wanted to kind of get out there and show people you know that we were out there in support of the current president and just kind of make our presence known,” Kinsey said. “Just kind of exercise our right to protest or gather or assemble, just as so many other groups have been doing under the past four years under the current administration.”
They didn’t know ahead of time about any other rally, he said. And they had a red light both times they went past Triangle Park, but otherwise there was no deliberate attempt to stop near the other rally, he said.
Robert Adams of Manhattan said he was not part of the parade but was watching the whole thing from Aggieville.
“I was just an innocent bystander that actually watched the parade drive through Triangle Park and did not hear a single one of them say the N-word, did not see them honking their horn or flipping them off and saying negative things toward them.”
He said some of the Biden supporters were standing out in the street and yelling.
“They came out, they were taking pictures, they were yelling at the Trump parade,” he said.
“They were the ones who were being obscene and negative. And after the Trump parade went through, even numerous people would drive by. If they didn’t honk, they would harass people for not honking and ask them why they weren’t honking. Just trying to force their opinion onto the bystanders driving by.”
Adams said some of the Biden rally participants were recording the entire event.
“There were at least three people on the grassy area who were recording the entire thing. So if there was actual proof of any of the stuff that was said, it would be video-recorded.”
Kinsey added that quite a few people at the Biden rally shouted obscenities at the Trump parade.
“There was a lot of F-bombs. We were called racists. They were yelling at us that we were racists and losers. It was to the point I rolled my windows up because I did have my daughter with me, and I’m not going to subject my young child to that kind of behavior and language.”
The group, which isn’t a formal organization, said that the parade drove from west to east. Any photos they’ve seen with pictures of people flipping off the rally show cars driving east to west. The Trump group believes those people were just random drivers.
“They were not part of the parade,” Adams said.
Tanner Williams of Manhattan, who led the parade, said he believes some of those middle fingers were actually intended for their group, not the Biden group.
Reba Major of Manhattan, another Trump parade participant, mentioned a photo of her posted on social media that some people had said showed her pointing a “finger gun.” She said she wasn’t pointing, she was dancing in the car with her daughter.
“I was not pointing a finger gun, and I would never, ever say the N-word. I’m friends with people that are Black.”
She also said she spoke to a woman at the Biden rally and told her she doesn’t care what color she is, she loves her either way.
“I actually gave her a high-five, because she came up to the truck and she said, ‘You’re absolutely correct, we love each other no matter what color of skin we have.’ We high-fived each other and went on our way. That’s when the light turned green.”
Major said she was part of the second parade at 3:30. When that procession went down Poyntz Avenue and stopped at the stoplight, a man, Josh Brewer, walked out in front of the lead car, kneeling down with his fist up to protest the parade.
The Mercury ran a photo of that moment in the Tuesday edition. It shows Major talking to Brewer. She said she got out and asked him politely to move, but he wouldn’t.
She said the parade drove around the man, and as the vehicles passed, he punched the cars with his fist.
“He hit every single — everyone’s truck. Just punched the side of our cars,” she said. “I had my daughter in the car, and she was scared.”
Major didn’t claim that Brewer damaged any cars.
Williams said before both parades they had gathered and agreed not to resond to any negative words or gestures.
“It was an agreement between every single person in that group that we would not yell back and them, we would not flip them off back,” he said. “We wouldn’t argue with them, we wouldn’t be rude to them. Our response would be ‘God bless you.’ Or we would not respond to them.”
“I can’t lie to you and say that I had an eye and a camera on every single car,” he said. “But I actually do not believe that anyone from our group would have responded that way.”
They acknowledge that at least one car in the second parade was flying a Confederate flag.
“We are addressing that,” Kinsey said. “We understand that that is a very volatile issue, the representation of that flag and the meaning of that flag, and we are addressing that with the members of our group to ensure that we’re not allowing symbols that are very widely construed as racist symbols in our events.”
Some cars also had words painted on them, including a hearse that said “Biden victory limo RIP,” “Heels up Harris” and “Biden voters inside.”
“The primary purpose of the hearse was mostly as a joke,” Kinsey said.
“The parade was called ‘Stop the steal,’” Adams said. “So the quote was in reference with stealing the election with dead person votes.”
“It was not a reference to anyone still alive that would have seen it,” Williams said.
Kinsey said what his group wants is for Republicans to stand their ground and let the votes be counted, let this play out through the legal system.
“At that point, once everything is decided, our group is still going to be Republicans,” he said. “That is part of who we are, but once this plays out… if it comes down to the fact that the election is 100% fair and Biden won it, then we’re prepared to accept that. We will change the focus of our group more to recruiting voters and getting more people involved.”