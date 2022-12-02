TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has advised St. Marys city commissioners to renew the imperiled lease of their local public library, saying the officials are violating the Constitution in a “dangerous exercise of power.”

The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is under threat after the library refused to accept a renewal lease clause asking them to remove all LGBTQ and socially divisive books from the shelves.