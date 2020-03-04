A mother testified in court Wednesday that a Manhattan man inappropriately touched her daughter underneath her clothes.
The trial of Rodney Roberts, 52, of Manhattan, who is accused of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, began Wednesday in Riley County District Court.
Between late 2014 and May 2018, Roberts is accused of having raped and inappropriately touched two children under the age of 14. Roberts was arrested in 2019 after a woman reported to police in May 2018 that Roberts had touched her daughter, who was under 14 at the time.
The victims and their mothers were named in court, but The Mercury does not identify victims of sexual assault.
The first mother testified Wednesday morning that Roberts had lived off and on with her family during that time period, and while the woman went to early-morning dialysis appointments, she said Roberts would get her two children ready for school.
In May 2018, the woman said a mutual friend, another woman with whom Roberts had lived prior to living with her, confessed that the friend had kicked Roberts out of her home after learning that Roberts had inappropriately touched the friend’s daughter. At that time, Roberts had just been released from a two-year stint in prison on a drug charge.
When the woman had learned in May 2018 about Roberts’ alleged abuse of the friend’s daughter, she said she asked her daughter if Roberts had ever touched her inappropriately. The woman said her daughter told her that Roberts had reached down her shirt and pants while she washed dishes in the mornings until he permanently moved out of the home in February 2018. The woman reported Roberts to the police, and they began to investigate Roberts. Officers arrested Roberts in July 2019.
Roberts’ lawyer, Andy Vinduska, asked the woman if the friend ever indicated to her that Roberts had touched her daughter. The woman said it wasn’t until May 2018 that she learned of it. Police helped the friend remove Roberts from her home in 2014 for trespassing, but the friend did not report the alleged abuse at the time.
Vinduska also asked about the conversation the woman had with the other woman when she learned about the potential abuse. The woman had told the other woman that she could not believe Roberts would abuse her daughter, as she was sure her daughter would have told her about the abuse. Prior to this conversation with the friend, the woman’s daughter had told the woman that Roberts had touched her chest. But the woman said when she confronted Roberts about it, Roberts denied it and said he had only been reaching for a window.
In his opening statement, Vinduska said inconsistencies in the other woman’s daughter’s previous testimony should raise doubt on the case; the girl alleged she was touched by Roberts in fall 2013, when he was in prison.
Roberts’ trial was scheduled to continue Wednesday afternoon.