A May trial is set for a former USD 383 preschool nurse who is charged with 27 counts of child sex crimes.
The trial of Joshua Penabaz is set for Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, in front of Judge Kendra Lewison.
Penabaz, 44, of Manhattan, appeared for a status conference Monday afternoon in Riley County District Court before Lewison, who set the trial dates. Penabaz appeared from the Riley County Jail via Zoom.
Penabaz pleaded not guilty in late October.
If found guilty, Penabaz faces a life sentence with a possibility of parole after 25 years and a fine of $500,000 for all 27 counts.
Penabaz was first arrested in Feb. 18 for 11 counts of rape, eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and eight counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.
This case doesn’t include additional charges that Penabaz now faces.
In June, Penabaz was charged with eight additional crimes — including one involving a child at the school.
Penabaz in September 2021 allegedly raped a 5-year-old student at College Hill Early Learning Center, where he was employed at the time, according to a press release from Riley County police.
Penabaz also was charged with four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy. Those counts allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2011 involving a girl between ages 2 and 4 at the time. That child was not a student at the school.
Penabaz remains confined in Riley County Jail on $1 million bond.