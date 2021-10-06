During the first day of the trial for a Manhattan man accused of raping and sodomizing a 15-year-old girl, jurors heard testimony from the girl, as well as medical and social services officials who saw her after she reported the incidents.
Alan Ingwersen’s trial began Tuesday at Riley County District Court before Chief Judge Grant Bannister.
Ingwersen is charged with eight counts of rape, five counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a then-15-year-old girl, the daughter of his girlfriend, between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 9, 2020.
The girl was identified by her initials in court, but The Mercury does not name victims of sexual assault.
During opening statements, Defense Attorney Barry Clark asked the jury not to form an opinion until all the evidence had been given. He said the big question is whether Ingwersen used force or fear on the girl.
“We don’t dispute that he touched the girl inappropriately,” Clark said.
Riley County Deputy Attorney Bethany Fields asked the girl to recount multiple incidents of oral and penetrative sex as well as incidents of Ingwersen touching and grabbing the girl’s breasts and buttocks.
The girl said she had never met Ingwersen, 67, prior to moving into his home with her mother. The girl said he began making unwanted advances on her, which would occur while her mother was asleep during the day or while she was at work at night.
A point of contention for the defense was that the girl initially did not provide full details to authorities. In cross-examination, Clark asked multiple questions about why the girl shared more information and allegations as time progressed.
“I wasn’t comfortable telling my story to people I just met,” the girl said.
The defense brought up a previous interview with Emily Selby, an employee at the Stepping Stone Child Advocacy Center, where she asked the girl multiple questions regarding any other touching besides grabbing of the breasts and buttocks. In the interview, the girl replied “no” to questions regarding other touching.
The mother of the girl’s friend, whom the girl originally told about the alleged incidents with Ingwersen, also testified Tuesday morning. The friend’s mother picked the girl up from Ingwersen’s house when the girl called her.
The woman said the girl told her she wasn’t safe. The woman said the girl was “crying hysterically” when she told her about the incidents.
Megan Nolan, child protective specialist at the Kansas Department For Children and Families, also testified Tuesday.
Nolan and Riley County Police Department Det. Shawn Goggins conducted the initial interview with the girl on Sept. 9, 2020, in the living room of the friend’s mother’s house. Goggins recorded the interview with his body camera.
Karen Groot, a forensic nurse at the Salina Regional Health Center, said Tuesday she conducted a head-to-toe examination of the girl on Oct. 28, 2020. Groot said she conducted a typical examination to see if the girl had any bruises, cuts, abrasions to the body, and she found none. She also conducted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STI) tests.
“The purpose of the examination is to check if they’re healthy,” Groot said.
Groot said the girl told her about the penetration and oral sex during that examination.
The trial continued Wednesday.