Fort Riley officials are advising surrounding communities they will continue to hear an increase in noise levels through June as soldiers conduct gunnery training.
The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is currently conducting gunnery training, and the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team is preparing to follow suit. Soldiers will work at various times during the day and night, training on weapons systems like the Abrams tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle and Paladin self-propelled howitzer.
Officials said the training is designed to hone the skills of vehicle crews and validate their ability to shoot, move and communicate effectively.
“The soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division and other units who train at Fort Riley are working to become real masters of their craft, which involves actual and virtual shooting of artillery and small-arms weapons,” said Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley garrison commander. “We certainly regret if we’re keeping anybody awake as we train in replicated real-world conditions, but that’s our young men and women out there making themselves better, so they’re ready and able to answer the nation’s call should it come.”
Residents can visit Fort Riley’s noise and training information page at home.army.mil/riley to see posted notices in advance. It says there will be loud noise during all hours until Saturday, and on Sunday, there will be loud noise from midnight to 4 p.m.