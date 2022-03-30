Business owners and travelers along U.S. Highway 24 in Manhattan will have traffic congestion to deal with for the next few weeks.
Road construction crews are working on the intersection of the highway at Green Valley Road in Pottawatomie County. A two-lane left turn will lead onto Green Valley Road from the highway once this portion of renovations are complete.
Right now, eastbound through traffic is using the far-right lane, and westbound traffic is down to one lane on the right side. This is to allow the installation of a storm sewer in the median. Pottawatomie County officials estimate the intersection to be finished by the end of April.
Chris Kortge, assistant manager of Horticultural Services Garden Center at 8450 US-24, said the traffic jam starts just before 3 p.m. on weekdays.
“It’s just cars as far as you can see,” Kortge said. “The arrow to merge into the right lane is right past our parking lot.”
Kortge said the garden center’s business has not suffered because of the construction, but customers are “grumbling” about difficulties getting into the parking lot. John Cline, owner/operator of the Manhattan Commission Company at 8424 US-24, said drivers are cutting through the sale barn parking lot to skip around the congestion.
“When traffic starts backing up, they’ll cut around and get off either near the Ford dealership or Flint Hills Bank,” Cline said. “They’ll drive on the access road, then cut through our parking lot as far east as they can go before pulling out into traffic through a little bitty break in the cars.”
Cline said large cattle trucks that arrive at the sale barn need extra space to maneuver and have trouble doing that when vehicles are filling the frontage roads along US-24 in front of the sale barn. The construction zones along the highway feature a reduced speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
The Kansas Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use a maneuver known as the zipper merge to enter the flow of traffic in these areas. A zipper merge is when motorists use both lanes of traffic up until reaching the defined merging area, where they alternate turning into the open lane like a zipper.
Ron Roche, owner of Little Apple Dent Repair, said “it’s a pain” to access his business right now, which is at 8865 East US-24 in the shopping plaza at the Green Valley Road intersection.
“It’s irritating, but I’m sure it’ll be great once (the project is) done,” Roche said.
Pottawatomie County officials said the entire Highway 24 corridor improvement project should be completed by Aug. 1. As part of the highway corridor project, crews repaired Dempsey Road between Wheatland Circle and U.S. 24 last spring. The intersection of Crown C Circle and Highway 24 also was renovated last summer to create a right turn lane for eastbound highway traffic.
The Kansas Department of Transportation is paying $3 million toward the project, while Pott County is paying about $2.9 million.