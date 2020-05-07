The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested a Topeka woman after a high speed chase on Interstate 70 out of Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers arrested Kala Bernadette Auchard, 25, on offenses of possession of stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. She is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
The Riley County Police Department first responded to a reported theft of more than $100 in miscellaneous items from the Manhattan Walmart around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Police discovered that the vehicle the suspect was driving, a 2008 Volvo, had been reported stolen in Osage County.
At 1:45 p.m., officers attempted to stop the car in the 1100 block of Pillsbury Drive, but Auchard sped away, police said.
The pursuit continued east on I-70 with speeds reaching more than 100 mph at times.
KHP troopers joined the chase on I-70, near the Geary and Riley County line, shortly before 2 p.m. Officials used tire deflation devices and a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle.
The methods caused the vehicle to flip into the median, ending the pursuit around 2 p.m.
Troopers took Auchard and a passenger into custody without injury near mile marker 318, but officials later released the passenger without charges.
A total of six KHP units and seven RCPD units responded to the incident.