A Topeka man was struck by the mirror of a pickup truck Thursday night near Manhattan Regional Airport.According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:33 p.m. Thursday on the eastbound lanes of K-18, about 0.5 miles west of 56th Avenue.Curtis D. New, 32, was in the middle of the outside lane when Adam N. Lee, 30, Manhattan, who was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, served to avoid him, according to the crash log.The Highway Patrol said the Silverado's passenger mirror struck New, and the truck came to rest on the on the shoulder with New in the lane.Emergency responders transported New to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for what KHP called a "suspected minor injury." Lee didn't report any injuries.