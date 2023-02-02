Haley Lawson
Haley Lawson, currently the assistant principal at Ross Elementary School in Topeka, will be the next principal at Frank Bergman Elementary School in Manhattan.

The Manhattan-Ogden school district has hired a new principal for Frank Bergman Elementary School.

Haley Lawson will start as principal July 1, following the retirement of current principal Stephen Koch. Lawson's annual salary with the district will be $76,000. According to public records obtained by The Mercury through Kansas open records laws, Koch's annual salary as principal in 2021 was $89,826.

