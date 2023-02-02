The Manhattan-Ogden school district has hired a new principal for Frank Bergman Elementary School.
Haley Lawson will start as principal July 1, following the retirement of current principal Stephen Koch. Lawson's annual salary with the district will be $76,000. According to public records obtained by The Mercury through Kansas open records laws, Koch's annual salary as principal in 2021 was $89,826.
Lawson is the assistant principal for Ross Elementary School in Topeka. She also has served as an administrative intern and 4th-grade teacher at State Street Elementary School in Topeka. Lawson received a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and a master’s degree from the University of Kansas. During her time at K-State, she was a student intern at Bergman.
“I am excited to be the principal of Frank V. Bergman Elementary,” Lawson said in a statement Thursday. “I look forward to partnering with staff, students, families and the community to continue to make Bergman the best place to learn while allowing students to chase their dreams. I can’t wait to return to the Bergman family.”
Superintendent Marvin Wade said the interview committee was impressed with Lawson’s “understanding of educational issues.” During the USD 383 board meeting Wednesday, assistant superintendent Eric Reid said Lawson learned Spanish and became a fluent bilingual speaker to better help her students at State Street Elementary who are native Spanish speakers.
“That’s one reason why I’m excited to bring Ms. Lawson to our district,” Reid said. “There’s no replacing Mr. Koch… but I think Bergman will be well-set for a while.”
Koch, who’s retiring June 30, became principal of Bergman in 2019.