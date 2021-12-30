We really didn’t want to lead our annual list of the top 10 stories with the pandemic. Lot of other things happened in 2021, too, and we’re sure everyone is as tired of hearing about coronavirus as we are. But when we weighed the events that were the most dramatic, the most unusual, affected the most people and had the biggest financial impact, there’s just no question: COVID-19 tops the list.
But as we said, plenty of other things happened. Shakeups in leadership, new buildings, old debates. Read on to see what made our list.
1 COVID-19 pandemic stretches
into second year
As the pandemic stretched into its second year, the early part of 2021 was all about vaccine rollout.
In January of this year, Riley County had given first doses to about 1,000 people, mostly healthcare workers, and nursing homes had begun vaccinating residents through private contracts. County officials had large-scale vaccine clinics and promotions at events, and by the end of the year, the county had reported 41,805 residents with at least one dose — and of course, many had two or more doses. In the course of the year the FDA expanded approval of vaccines to not only adults but also children 5 and older.
Many people hoped that the vaccines would be the beginning of the end of the pandemic, but that hasn’t necessarily been the case. Health officials have said they were disappointed that more people didn’t choose to get vaccines, and the development of variants like Delta and Omicron have meant more infections even in those who did get shots.
In 2021, 45 people died after testing positive for coronavirus in Riley County. (That’s 65 total since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.)
At the end of 2020, the county had confirmed 4,917 cases; it’s now has seen 8,861 cases total.
Ascension Via Christi president and CEO Bob Copple said last week that the hospital is seeing an uptick in cases again. It had 16 COVID patients on Dec. 22.
The pandemic also continued to affect schools, businesses the economy, and nearly every aspect of public life.
USD 383 started 2021 with schools in hybrid mode — meaning part of the week virtual and part of the week in person. It has now shifted to in-person classes but kept a mask policy through Oct. 20.
Elementary and middle schools and the early learning center still required masks through December.
Meanwhile K-State returned to in-person classes in spring 2021 but gave students the option of attending online in most cases. The fall semester was more traditional, but the university kept precautions like masks in place.
Coronavirus also affected sporting events; K-State basketball restricted fans to 25% of capacity in Bramlage Coliseum last season, and the teams postponed some games because of athletes catching the virus. Football returned to normal capacity this season after restricting fans last year, however.
Local businesses reported vastly improved sales compared to 2020, when people were in lockdown and largely staying home, but some are still recovering from that period. Business owners have reported difficulty hiring and keeping staff and supply-chain problems that make it hard to stock goods.
— Megan Moser
2 Richard Myers retires; Board of Regents hires Richard Linton
When K-State President Richard Myers announced his retirement in May, university officials and the Kansas Board of Regents began the process of searching for his replacement. Myers, a retired four-star Air Force general and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, took the job of president in 2016. On Dec. 1, the Board of Regents office held a day-long session interviewing candidates for the position. At the end of the day,
The Mercury learned Richard Linton of North Carolina State was chosen to become the next KSU president. Linton, 55, had served as the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at NC State since 2012. His first official day as president is Feb. 14; Myers will remain on hand through that date to assist with the change.
—AJ Dome
3 Big 12 nearly collapses as Texas, Oklahoma leave
The college sports world was taken aback in July, just a month before the 2021 football season kicked off, when the Houston Chronicle reported that both Texas and Oklahoma were in talks to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC.
Days later, those earth-shattering reports were confirmed.
Then, rumors popped up involving multiple other Big 12 schools flirting with jumping to other conferences, but those changes have yet to materialize.
Once things calmed slightly and the remaining eight schools expressed a desire to keep the Big 12 afloat, the conference started the process of vetting expansion candidates, eventually landing on BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston to bring the conference back to 12 member schools. At the earliest, the four schools are expected to join the conference by 2023.
Texas and Oklahoma’s Grant of Rights Agreement with the Big 12 runs out after the 2024 season which will free them up to jump to the SEC after June of 2025 without penalty, but buyout fees could be paid by both schools to get them out sooner.
— Tim Everson
4 K-State enrollment continues its decline — lowest since 1989
K-State continued its seven-year enrollment slide in the fall of 2021 with the number of students reaching its lowest point in more than three decades.
The university reported 20,229 students enrolled in the university this fall. That was the lowest enrollment figure since 1989, when K-State had 20,110 students.
K-State reached its peak enrollment in fall 2014 with 24,766 students. Since that time, K-State enrollment has dropped 18.3%, or 4,537 students.
— Bryan Richardson
5 City, school board elections show increased partisanship
The local city commission and school board elections, which are by law intended to be nonpartisan, saw increased party involvement this year.
Manhattan city commission and USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden school board elections took place in November.
Incumbent commissioner Usha Reddi and Mayor Wynn Butler kept their seats on the commission, and candidate John Matta took the third seat.
Ten people filed to run for three positions on the school board. The winners were Karla Hagemeister with 4,615 votes, Christine Weixelman with 4,426 votes, and Jayme Morris-Hardman with 4,410 votes.
Though some candidates said partisanship has always been a component of local elections, political parties showed more overt support of candidates, putting together a slate of candidates and sending out promotional materials with their names on them.
— Christian Bright
6 (TIE) USD 383 opens new elementary school named for Oliver Brown
Oliver Brown Elementary opened in the fall after USD 383 completed its first new school building since Frank V. Bergman Elementary opened in 1995.
The school, at 8747 Jackie’s Way in Pottawatomie County, is named after one of the plaintiffs in the historic Brown vs. Board of Education court case. The Supreme Court’s decision paved the way for the end of school segregation.
Oliver Brown and his daughter, Linda Carol Brown, joined a dozen other families in a lawsuit, arguing “separate but equal” practices were unconstitutional.
The Brown family including the late Oliver Brown’s wife, Leola Brown Montgomery, attended the school’s dedication.
— Bryan Richardson
6 (TIE) USD 383
examines Indian mascot again
For the fourth time in about five years, the USD 383 school board in November considered changing the Indian mascot at Manhattan High School.
Board vice president Kristin Brighton proposed discussing the topic, although ultimately the board did not take any action.
A majority of the incoming school board, which will take over in January, has expressed support for keeping the Indian mascot. In December, the board discussed a statement that members would read before each meeting acknowledging that the land had previously been home to Native people. The board ultimately voted not to proceed with that statement.
In 2016, the board voted to enhance the Native American curriculum at MHS.
— Kristina Jackson
8 First Afghan
refugees come
to town
Manhattan is one of many communities in the United States that became a new home to Afghan refugees following the country’s takeover by the Taliban. As U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan, city commissioner Aaron Estabrook and other local leaders formed the Afghan Resettlement Team in August. More than 20 municipal agencies expressed interest in being part of the team.
The first refugees arrived in Manhattan in early October. The family of five included an infant born at the Kabul airport. The most recent refugees arrived in December, and Estabrook said more are expected to arrive in January.
—Kristina Jackson
9 RCPD director Butler announces retirement
Riley County Police Department director Dennis Butler announced his retirement on Oct. 4.
Butler will remain director through the end of January 2022. Butler was sworn in as director on Dec. 31, 2018. When Butler came to Manhattan he said he planned to stay three years. Before coming to Manhattan, Butler retired from a captain position in Virginia before taking a job as chief of police in Ottawa, Kansas, for 14 years. Butler said he was retiring because of family health issues.
— Christian Bright
10 Critical race theory
argument
becomes hot debate
at school board
The academic and legal concept known as “critical race theory” was in the spotlight in 2021. In Manhattan, the conversation arose in April, when the USD 383 school board approved buying voluntary professional development training sessions for teachers, but later withdrew the purchase because of what district officials said was a lack of funds.
The sessions were called Culturally Responsive Teaching and Learning, or CRTL, which is similar to the abbreviation for critical race theory (CRT). Some community members claimed the programs were the same and would create further divides among students.
At least one new school board member, Christine Weixelman, has said she ran for office because of her concern about CRT.
The teaching of critical race theory is not approved by the state of Kansas and is banned outright in several states.
— AJ Dome