In 2020, there was only one option for the top story — the coronavirus pandemic.
Each year, The Mercury’s news team votes to determine the top local news events. This year, the top local story also was the top national and international story.
Although it may not seem like it, there were other non-coronavirus-related events that impacted Manhattan this year. There were pre-pandemic stories like the K-State and KU basketball brawl. There were post-pandemic stories such as the hunt for two missing alligators during the summer.
Here are the top 10 stories of 2020, a year we won’t forget anytime soon.
1 Coronavirus pandemic
The year started off normally enough.
We celebrated a new year together. We watched the Super Bowl together, and the Chiefs won! The college students went off for spring break together. Then, life as we knew it changed.
The World Health Organization on March 11 officially declared that the coronavirus outbreak was a pandemic.
The next morning, K-State President Richard Myers announced that in-person classes would be suspended “for the foreseeable future.” The university announced March 16 that it was canceling in-person classes and graduation for the spring.
On March 17, Gov. Laura Kelly ordered all elementary and secondary schools to stop in-person classes for the rest of the semester.
On March 20, health officials announced that K-State journalism professor Andrew Smith was the first area case of coronavirus.
Seven days later, the Riley County Health Department announced a stay-at-home order, which was soon followed by Kelly issuing a statewide shutdown. The order prohibited public indoor and outdoor gatherings and closed “non-essential” businesses.
The full order lasted from March 29 through May 3, followed by a gradual reopening of businesses, but nothing has quite been the same.
In its wake, the pandemic has affected life in Manhattan in a multitude of ways.
Everyone’s favorite (or least favorite) local holiday — Fake Patty’s Day — got canceled. Bars have to close earlier with a county order against dance floors.
The Manhattan city government canceled its summer services and programs, which meant no pools. Manhattan has been under a mask mandate since July with the aim to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
From March through the summer, organized sports on all levels were canceled in Manhattan.
Even when sports returned, it didn’t feel the same. K-State Athletics limited Bill Snyder Family Stadium attendance to 25% capacity this season with a ban on tailgating in the parking lot. The football team dealt with a months-long outbreak, eventually removing itself from bowl consideration because of the number of cases.
Businesses such as Harry’s have closed for good because of the pandemic. Manhattan-Ogden schools spent the fall semester in the school building only part time with three days a week of remote learning.
As of Wednesday, Riley County had 4,673 cases and 20 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
2 Local folks participate in Black Lives Matter protests; K-State athletes strike
Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota police, as well as the deaths of other black people across the country, communities nationwide reckoned with racism and police reform.
Locally, an estimated 2,000 people showed up to a solidarity march and protest down Bluemont Avenue on June 2, the largest in Manhattan in years.
K-State student Jaden McNeil posted a controversial tweet about Floyd’s death in late June, leading some community members to call for his punishment and K-State officials to publicly respond to the situation.
Following the incident, several K-State athletes said they would not play or practice until McNeil was reprimanded or removed from the university. Players resumed activities after the university released a multi-step plan to address racism and discrimination on campus.
3 K-State deals with COVID-19, low enrollment, furloughs
Kansas State University had to pivot to a mostly virtual learning method because of COVID-19. The pandemic also affected the university financially.
In April, university officials announced a $35 million budget deficit because of the coronavirus pandemic, and 430 employees were furloughed during the summer to attempt to save $2.75 million. In July, The Mercury reported the university announced plans to furlough 1,438 faculty and staff members during fiscal year 2021.
K-State’s fall enrollment this year was the lowest reported since 1997, at 20,854 students. K-State also forecasted a decline in spring enrollment.
4 The Great Gator Caper
The saga of two stolen alligators on the loose in Manhattan captured the city’s attention during the summer.
Someone or some people broke into Manhattan Reptile World on June 5, stealing two approximately five-foot American Alligators. One was spotted days later in Wildcat Creek and its owners attempted for days to capture it, setting up traps. Unfortunately, the alligator drowned after being caught in the trap and the cage fell into the water.
On July 1, the second gator also was spotted near Wildcat Creek. Store owners initially did not think it was theirs but later confirmed it was. However, it wasn’t until July 23 that local resident Hunter Cragg, who was working on a construction project in the area, managed to wrestle the gator under control with the assistance of one of the owners of Reptile World, where they safely returned the animal.
5 Riley County Commission loses two incumbents in primary
Riley County voters said goodbye to incumbents Ron Wells and Marvin Rodriguez during the August primary election.
Their terms expire in January 2021. Incoming commissioner Greg McKinley takes over for Rodriguez in District 2 while incoming commissioner Kathryn Focke will replace Wells in District 3. McKinley defeated Fanny Fang, a partner at Asian Market, in the November general election; Focke beat former Manhattan city commissioner John Matta.
In the primary election, Rodriguez finished in third place with 664 votes. McKinley won with 892, and retired brigadier general Phil Mattox got second with 790. In the other primary, Matta (1,476 votes) finished ahead of Wells (1,057).
6 Riley County Chairman Marvin Rodriguez keeps talking about the coronavirus
Rodriguez had plenty to say about the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
In March, he downplayed the coronavirus pandemic in the area, saying it wasn’t a big deal because of less Chinese people here.
He compared mandatory mask-wearing to totalitarianism in Nazi Germany in November. He spoke critically about Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate for the state she initiated in November.
Community members took issue with his comments and implored him to resign from his position, but he never did. Rodriguez was defeated in the August primary and his term ends in January.
7 K-State, KU brawl after
basketball game
Remember when this happened? Yeah, that was this year. Yes, you’d be forgiven if you thought it was five or 10 years in the past at this point.
It was an ugly night in an ugly season for the K-State men’s basketball program. What started as a breakaway steal for DaJuan Gordon at the end of regulation ended in a full-on melee Jan. 21 at Allen Fieldhouse that saw four players suspended. The longest suspension was served to Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa, who came seconds away from clobbering someone with a stool he picked up off the sidelines.
De Sousa, who has since left the KU basketball team, was recently charged with aggravated battery from an incident in Lawrence back on Jan. 1. But that’s another story.
Fortunately for both teams, the 2020 news cycle quickly swept the incident away.
8 Trump, Biden demonstrators clash post-election
Demonstrators in support of President-Elect Joe Biden accused Trump supporters of yelling racial slurs at them during a procession in Triangle Park in November just after the presidential election.
Participants told The Mercury that the Trump supporters flipped them off, pointed finger guns at them and yelled slurs. Organizers said it was an eye-opener to be hit with racial slurs during their event.
Trump supporters, who were having an informal parade, denied the accusations.
Manhattan resident Josh Brewer rose from his seat at a brewery, walked out into the street and took a knee with his fist held in the air, blocking the procession. Words were exchanged between Brewer and a woman in the pro-Trump procession, but the convoy eventually drove around Brewer. Brewer said, when he saw the parade of vehicles, he felt he had to do something.
9 Former K-State football player Derick Newton allegedly kidnaps, assaults girl, then kills himself
On Oct. 29, former K-State football player Derick Newton committed suicide at an apartment. He was found when police executed a search warrant of the apartment looking for evidence related to kidnapping, indecent liberties and sodomy allegations involving a 15-year-old girl.
The previous night, Newton, 21, allegedly forced the girl into his car to perform sexual acts and threatened to shoot her in the head with a rifle if she did not comply with his demands.
Newton left K-State’s football team in September. He played in both of Kansas State’s opening two games of the 2020 season.
10 Voters
approve new city sales tax
measure
Manhattan voters in November approved a 0.5% citywide sales tax measure.
Around 60% voted in favor of the tax, which is expected to raise $6.5 million a year.
Once the tax goes into effect in 2023, the sales tax rate in the Riley County portion of Manhattan will remain at 8.95% because it will replace an expiring sales tax. In the Pottawatomie County side of the city, the rate will increase to 9.45%.
The city government plans to use 70% of the 10-year tax for debt and infrastructure, 20% for economic development and 10% for workforce housing, which administrators define as a program that will create affordable housing in Manhattan.