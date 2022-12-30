After two years dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, things began to look a bit different in 2022.
Sure, COVID is still a part of our lives, but it wasn’t the dominant news item. This allowed some sunshine to peek through.
Manhattan welcomed some new faces at important positions. The town has a couple of football champions. A big manufacturing facility that the governor considers a highlight of her time in office is coming.
Read about these and other top 10 stories below.
1 Richard Linton comes to K-State
In 2022, Kansas State University met its new boss, who is getting paid more than the old boss.
K-State had an official inauguration ceremony for Richard Linton on Sept. 2, several months after he began the work of president in February.
Linton, 56, is the 15th president at K-State. The Kansas Board of Regents selected him in fall of 2021 after former president Richard Myers announced he was retiring at the end of 2021. Linton was formerly the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University. Linton’s annual salary of $512,500 is $12,500 more than what Myers received.
— AJ Dome
2 K-State football wins Big XII
For the first time since 2012, Kansas State football found itself on top of the Big 12 at the end of the season.
The Wildcats topped off a 10-3 regular season with a trip to their first conference championship game since 2003, upsetting No. 3 TCU 31-28 thanks to a late field goal from Ty Zentner and a now legendary goalline stand.
The win set them up with a bid to their first Sugar Bowl in school history. No. 9 K-State will play powerhouse Alabama, ranked fifth in the country, on New Year’s Eve. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
— Tim Everson
3 Bruce out, Tang in
New life was breathed into the Kansas State men’s basketball team earlier this year after the hiring of head coach Jerome Tang following the retirement of Bruce Weber after 10 seasons filled with ups and downs as the Wildcats’ head coach.
Tang, a 20-year assistant at Baylor, officially took over as K-State head coach on March 21 and hasn’t looked back since. After replacing nearly the entire roster, Tang and the Wildcats have been off to a hot start, winning 11 of the first 12 games of his tenure. K-State will open Big 12 play on Saturday at 6 p.m. versus former Wildcat skipper Bob Huggins and West Virginia.
— Tim Everson
4 MHS football wins state title
Manhattan High football took down Gardner-Edgerton 21-20 in double overtime in Emporia on Nov. 26 to win its first state championship since 1988.
The Indians stopped a Trailblazers’ 2-point conversion attempt in the second extra time period to get the 1-point victory.
Led by 14th-year head coach Joe Schartz, Manhattan went 13-0 for the first time in school history. The Indians used punishing defense and high-powered, balanced offense to run through all of their opponents — including 6A powerhouse Derby, which they beat in overtime 26-23 in the season opener on Sept. 2 and 28-23 in the sub-state semifinal on Nov. 18.
— Zach DeLoach
5 Scorpion Biological Services coming to Manhattan
In April, Scorpion Biological Services, a San Antonio-based biotech company, announced will build a $650 million, 500-square-foot facility in Pottawatomie County. It will be located on the northeast corner of Excel Road and U.S. Highway 24 near Manhattan.
About 500 people will be employed and the facility will serve as a commercial manufacturing arm for clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drugs and immune therapies under Scorpion’s parent company, NightHawk Biosciences. The average salary of people employed will be about $76,000.
During the announcement ceremony, Gov. Laura Kelly said it was the largest capital investment project in the state since the start of her term in 2019.
David Halvorsen, president of Scorpion, said the company selected Manhattan because of access to Kansas State University and Manhattan Area Technical College as well as Fort Riley.
— Lexi Garcia
6 K-State enrollment continues eight-year decline
K-State saw the lowest fall semester enrollment figures in 34 years in 2022.
The fall semester headcount for all KSU campuses this year was 19,722 — the lowest fall enrollment figure since 1988, when the university reported an enrollment of 19,301 students.
The university’s total enrollment has steadily declined over the past eight years, from a peak of 24,766 in fall 2014. K-State president Richard Linton called declining enrollment the university’s “number one challenge” during his first State of the University address in October.
To reverse this trend, university officials are working to attract more out-of-state students by offering new scholarship opportunities, including the Wildcat Nonresident Award, which allows eligible out-of-state students to attend KSU at in-state tuition cost.
— AJ Dome
7 Shift back to regular life in waning pandemic
This year became more about living with COVID-19.
Most recently, the Riley County Health Department began offering updated booster vaccinations in November and also stopped publishing reports of positive test numbers. The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment also began releasing similar reports less frequently. Previously, those reports had indicated a drop in both hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
USD 383 instituted fewer testing requirements for this academic year. K-State lifted its mask requirement in March.
— Kristina Jackson
8 Board hires new RCPD director
In Halloween, the Riley County police board announced Brian Peete as the new RCPD director.
After months of searching, the board chose a new director to replace former director Dennis Butler, who retired in February. Assistant director Kurt Moldrup has served as interim.
Peete comes from Montpelier, Vermont, where he served as chief of police for two years, leading a department of 27 full-time members. He also worked for the Chicago police for 10 years as a patrolman and federal law enforcement as a special agent for the Air Force. Peete was one of the three finalists along with RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle and Edwardsville (Kansas) Police Chief Mark Mathies.
Peete was scheduled to start on Dec. 30.
— Lexi Garcia
9 Fort Riley goes off to Europe to stare down Putin
Russian forces, under the direction of president of President Vladimir Putin, invaded Ukraine in February.
The invasion was a new phase of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in 2014. Fort Riley sent 300 troops to Eastern Europe just weeks later. More soldiers deployed to the area this fall. The U.S. government also sent weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a comedian turned politician, recently spoke in front of a joint session of the U.S. Congress.
— Kristina Jackson
10 Big 12 inks $2.3-billion deal with ESPN
In October, a new TV deal between ESPN and a slightly hobbled Big 12 proved the league is still kicking.
After Texas and Oklahoma announced in 2021 they would leave for the SEC, many feared that the Big 12 would dissolve and teams would be absorbed by other leagues. But later that year the Big 12 added four teams — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — seeming to calm the waters.
But the $2.3 billion, six-year deal for media rights with ESPN and Fox Sports, worth an annual average of $380 million, provided stability for the foreseeable future.
That’s nearly $32 million for each school starting in 2025-26, a big deal for K-State and the surrounding community.
— Megan Moser